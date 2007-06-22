Flight of the Conchords: Flying high in the friendly skies

Watched HBO's new show, Flight of the Conchords, the other day, and I have to say I was impressed. Sure, Tenacious D did the same thing (and on HBO!) by mixing acoustic guitars with a comedy show, but the formula works: Bret and Jermaine's awkward dialogue and surprisingly competent (if intentionally silly) musical stylings make for a seamless show with a lot of great moments. No wonder they just signed to Sub Pop. See/hear for yourself:

Watch the first episode here. The Conchords don't have any tracks to share just yet, but I'll pass them on when the EP drops.

(Flight of the Conchords airs on HBO on Sundays at 10:30 p.m. EST)

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