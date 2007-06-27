You on-the-ball Rawking Refuses To Stop! readers all downloaded gkla's first mix and immediately -- without even thinking about it, right? -- jammed it at a party that Friday. I'm sure you did. How could you not? But if, somehow, you managed to miss it (still available!), the Los Angeles DJ has just released an even hotter, more intricate set. Peep the excellent use of "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang." Dude definitely makes me like Uffie and almost makes me like the Knife. Almost.

gkla - "G Thing": mp3 (53 mb, just fyi)



Tracklist after the jump! [Continue reading...]

Fujiya & Miyagi - Collarbone (gkla edit)

Ratatat - Wildcat The Knife - Marble House (Rex the Dog remix)

Dragonette - I Get Around (Midnight Juggernauts remix)

Justice - The Party (feat. Uffie)

Oingo Boingo - Wake Up (It's 1984)

Matt & Kim - Yea Yeah (Flosstradamus remix)

Simian Mobile Disco - It's the Beat

Mylo vs. Gloria Estefan - Drop the Pressure/Dr. Beat

Miami Horror - Don't Be on With Her

The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star (Franki Chan edit) Let's get this party started, right? Expect to see a lot more of gkla around here in the future, behind the boards as it were. (Reach gkla via his blog)

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