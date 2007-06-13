Going Ga Ga (Ga Ga Ga)
Photo by David Greenwald
The latest (greatest?) Spoon album is a record of handclaps and shaker eggs, of joy only fettered by the band's return to taut guitar lines and wiry melodies. There's barely a trace of the power-pop aspirations that showed themselves on Gimme Fiction, which in retrospect should've been a split LP -- Old Spoon and New, Big Star-Loving Spoon.
Old Spoon is back, but Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga isn't a rehash of their earlier material. The band is more adventurous than ever, expanding on the sonic template of Girls Can Tell and Kill the Moonlight with fuller arrangements and an indefinable but wonderful enthusiasm that carries the album to heights Spoon hasn't reached over the course of a full-length in years. I'm a Girls Can Tell fan through and through, but this is a fantastic statement -- the most fun album they've ever made.
"The Underdog" has some production work from Jon Brion (though that doesn't make it "this year's 'Float On.'" Christ.) and "The Ghost of You Lingers" is an experimental track with luminous vocal tracks and static ghosting across the speakers, but mostly, this sounds like Spoon. What could be better? Spoon sounding like Motown, as they do on "You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb." I love these guys. And I know I just said this about Boxer, but it's hard not to start wondering if this is the album of the year...
Spoon - "You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb": (removed by request)
Spoon - "The Underdog": mp3
[Tracklist and album art after the jump!]
(Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga is due on July 10 from Merge Records, who are streaming the whole thing)
1. Don't Make Me A Target
2. The Ghost Of You Lingers
3. You Got Yr Cherry Bomb
4. Don't You Evah
5. Rhthm And Soul
6. Eddie's Ragga
7. The Underdog
8. My Little Japanese Cigarette Case
9. Finer Feelings
10. Black Like Me
Previously: Live Recordings: Britt Daniel of Spoon in San Francisco
***
Looking for new music? Click below for more recent and upcoming releases.