Gotham City



Photo by ibeginz

It's been a while since we had some comics talk. My weekly reads haven't changed much recently: I'm still pulling Superman and Action Comics, Thunderbolts, Y the Last Man and Powers. Not really sure why I'm still reading Thunderbolts, really, but I have the whole series so I may as well keep going. Anyway, I have to pick up my books somewhere now that I can't go to the Stash, so I'm going to try Midtown Comics. New Yorkers, got any favorite haunts?

My favorite new blog is Dafna and Kid-Chris' comic book podcast, The Bispectacult. The two discuss comics with humor, passion, and a surprisingly low nerdery quotient, it being a comics podcast and all. I've seen these kids have the same conversations in real life -- it's pretty intense stuff.

If you're looking for something lighter, Entertainment Weekly has a first look at Stephen Colbert's tongue-in-cheek Tek Jansen, a weirdo sci-fi book featuring a strikingly familiar hero.

***

Comic Books: 'Nuff said. Click below for more.