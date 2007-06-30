Live: Jon Brion @ Amoeba Music, Los Angeles CA - 10.17.04



All photos by David Greenwald



Look at that baby face! This was the first time I'd ever seen Jon (I've caught him at Largo as well since then) and I was thoroughly impressed by his one-man-band tape looping.

More photos and MP3s after the jump! [Continue reading...]

Songs from a different show: Jon Brion - "Knock Yourself Out" (live): mp3

Jon Brion - "You're Someone Else's Problem Now" (live): mp3 (Buy Brion's Meaningless from CD Baby)

***

I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more.