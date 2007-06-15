Live: Lavender Diamond @ Arthurfest - 9.05.05



All photos by David Greenwald



This band was so goddamn cute that I actually bought their EP. Aside from an Olivia Tremor Control shirt, it was the only piece of merch I bought/could afford over the two-day Arthurfest. Keep an eye out for more Arthurfest photos soon. Oh, and about a year or so later, Matador signed them and sent me the same EP in the mail. Such is life.

[More photos after the jump!]

Lavender Diamond - "Open Your Heart": mp3

(Imagine Our Love is out now on Matador; more Arthurfest photos coming soon!)

Previously: Live: Olivia Tremor Control at Arthurfest

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I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more.