Live: Olivia Tremor Control @ Arthurfest, 9.04.05
All photos by David Greenwald
There are few bands as great as the Olivia Tremor Control. I got really into them right around the time they briefly reformed, and luckily they fell into my concert-going lap. I wish they'd gotten to play a headlining set at Arthurfest, but getting to see their brand of Beach Boys-soaked psych-pop in action was pretty incredible.
MP3s and more photos after the jump...
Olivia Tremor Control - "California Demise": mp3
Olivia Tremor Control - "I Have Been Floated": mp3
(Buy OTC albums from Cloud Recordings; look for more Arthurfest photos in the coming weeks)
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