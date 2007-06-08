Live: Olivia Tremor Control @ Arthurfest, 9.04.05



All photos by David Greenwald

There are few bands as great as the Olivia Tremor Control. I got really into them right around the time they briefly reformed, and luckily they fell into my concert-going lap. I wish they'd gotten to play a headlining set at Arthurfest, but getting to see their brand of Beach Boys-soaked psych-pop in action was pretty incredible.

MP3s and more photos after the jump...