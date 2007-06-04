Bootlegs: Britt Daniel of Spoon @ San Francisco, CA - 10.29.04



Photo by David Greenwald

The best thing (well, maybe not the best thing) about the Internet is that you can stumble across amazing bootlegs like this one, where Britt Daniel plays an encyclopedic solo set of songs from across the Spoon discography. This was pre-Gimme Fiction, so many of that album's songs are being played for one of the first times ever here. (Thanks to Easily Fooled for the full setlist.)

Britt Daniel @ Swedish American Hall, San Francisco - 10.29.04

Download .zip (link removed) | mirror

1. Lines in the Suit

2. The Beast & Dragon Adored

3. The Two Sides of Monsieur Valentine

4. The Delicate Place

5. I Could See the Dude

6. Stay Don't Go

7. They Never Got You

8. Sister Jack

9. The Way We Get By

10. Was It You?

11. Minor Tough

12. I Am the Key (The La's cover)

13. Metal Detektor

14. Anything You Want

15. I Summon You

16. Paper Tiger

Encore:

17. Everything Hits at Once

18. Me & the Bean

19. Waiting for the Kid to Come Out

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