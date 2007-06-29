Los Angeles Show Calendar: July 2007

Here are the shows I'd be seeing if I were still in town:

Monday, July 2 - Rademacher @ The Silverlake Lounge (free!)

Saturday, July 7 - The Decemberists and the LA Philharmonic (singer Colin Meloy, pictured - photo by David Greenwald) w/ Band of Horses, Andrew Bird @ The Hollywood Bowl

Wednesday, July 11 - Flight of the Conchords @ The El Rey

Thursday, July 12 - Dr. Dog @ The Echo

Thursday, July 12 - Nellie McKay @ Largo

Friday, July 13 - Os Mutantes @ The El Rey

Tuesday, July 17 - Benni Hemm Hemm @ The Echo



Thursday, July 19 - Shout Out Louds @ The El Rey

Friday, July 20 - The Bird and the Bee @ The El Rey

Saturday, July 21 - Daft Punk @ The LA Sports Arena

Sunday, July 29 - Guru with Jazzmatazz @ The El Rey

Tuesday, July 31 - Peter, Bjorn & John @ The Henry Fonda Theater

Tuesday, July 31 - Bishop Allen and Page France @ The Echo --> which quoted last week's post! Thanks guys.

Rademacher - "If You Got Some Magic": mp3

Daft Punk - "Digital Love": mp3

Peter, Bjorn & John - "Young Folks": mp3

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