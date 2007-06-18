MORE RAWKING. And Justice.

In an effort to bring you MOAR RAWKING THAN EVER B4 and to take advantage of my increased free time now that I'm out of school, I'm upping the The Rawking Refuses To Stop!'s posting frequency to 2x a day -- at least. So check back later for more hot traxxx and cool jamz, but first, enjoy the most creative music video (and one of the best songs) of the year.

Justice - "D.A.N.C.E.": mp3

(† is out July 10 on Vice/Ed Banger; grab another track over on the Rawkblog Album Release Calendar)

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