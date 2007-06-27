Shh ... This is a Library: Smiling like their hair isn't messy

Courtesy of I Had An Accident Records



In a year seemingly without a left-field, where every album I like is by bands I already know by heart (Wilco, Spoon, The National...), we have. The band plays a mix of sleepy ambient/folk instrumentals and hushed, lo-fi indie-folk in the vein of Lullaby for the Working Class or Akron/Family. There's a lot of fuzz around the edges of these songs, making for an interesting tension with the beauty of the musicianship.

The self-titled release is an impressive debut; it's also one that's already out of print after an initial 50-copy (!) pressing. I Had An Accident Records is going to make a few more, and considering they'll have hand-painted covers, the profits are going to charity and they're only seven bucks, you should snap it up ASAP. Listen to these two tracks in a row, they fade into each other pretty awesomely.

Shh...This is a Library - "I Think I Know What This Might Be": mp3

Shh...This is a Library - "You Smile Like Your Hair Isn't Messy": mp3

(Shh...This is a Library is out now on I Had An Accident Records)

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