This Week's Recommended Releases, 6/26



Hey Ryan, what time is it?



Despite the drubbing I gave it over on Cokemachineglow, Ryan Adams' Easy Tiger is a good album (and my pre-editing score was quite a bit higher), one worth owning if you're a Ryan obsessive who won't mind some disappointing tracks or even if you're an Adams neophyte -- it's his most accessible album yet. Anyway, judging by that album art, dude is taking things pretty seriously these days.

Kelly Clarkson drops today too, but it's sounding more and more like she peaked with "Since U Been Gone." I'm interested in hearing Mike Watt's bass lines, though.

Ryan Adams - "Everybody Knows": mp3

Ryan Adams - "Two": mp3

(Easy Tiger is out now on Lost Highway)

Previously:

Ryan Adams "Easy Tiger" Preview

New Ryan Adams! "Two"

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