Videos: "OK Computer"

My usual pick for the Best Album Ever (I waver between OK Computer and the White Album) turned 10 years old yesterday. If you're like me and you haven't given it a spin in a while, you should throw it on and bask in Thom and Johnny's genius. But first, check out these unbelievable music videos for "Paranoid Android," "Karma Police," and "No Surprises" -- they're just as good as the songs soundtracking them.

Radiohead - "Paranoid Android" (live): mp3

***

Click below for more Videos.