Videos: Ryan Adams "Off Broadway" and "Halloweenhead"

In a convenient follow-up to this morning's post, Stereogum posted a pair of new Ryan videos: The official Yahoo! premiere of "Halloweenhead," and a gorgeous live take on "Off Broadway." "Off Broadway," above, benefits from the presence of some added length (actual instrumental segments!) and his band, but "Halloweenhead" is confounding. The video features an elderly couple dancing - a low-budget take on that Christopher Walken video, perhaps? Only Adams knows for sure.

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