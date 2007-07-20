Asterisks, Suspensions, And The Like



(Carman Tse is a DJ on UCLAradio.com, a post-punk and free jazz enthusiast, and Dave Rawkblog's former roommate. Please give him a warm welcome to The Rawking Refuses To Stop!, where he'll be writing about sports, his new baby tarantula and if we're lucky, Ornette Coleman.)

Before you read any further, allow me to provide you with the caveat that I am speaking as a San Francisco Giants fan. And yeah, it has been pretty rough these past couple of years. Rehab the Crab!

Barry Bonds is on the verge of history as he hit two home runs in a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday. This put an end to his 0-21 slump, placed him two away from Hammerin' Hank, and further dashed the hopes of millions of baseball fans that he would be hit by a truck before he got any closer to #755.

Unsurprisingly and understandably so, Bonds is easily the most unliked figure in professional sports today. If breaking the beloved Hank Aaron's record coupled with the BALCO scandal wasn't enough, he has a personality that can be easily summarized as charming to the last. Booed whenever he takes the plate on foreign soil, he is still greeted by cheers from thousands of supporters at home in AT&T Park. Homerism aside, Bonds still holds a very special place in the hearts of Giants fans (including this one) in light of the controversy. [Continue reading...]