Black Moth Super Rainbow - Dandelion Gum



Photo by Ponanwi



A funny thing happened after the ‘60s: technology actually helped nature-fueled psychedelia get weirder. Black Moth Super Rainbow, whoever they are, sing through filters and lay down immensely heavy electric guitars under synths scissored to ribbons. As a child of the ‘80s myself, I can’t really tell you what drugs they’re on, but considering they’re robots and all, they've got to be pretty strong ones.

Black Moth Super Rainbow - "Forever Heavy": mp3

Black Moth Super Rainbow - "Sun Lips": mp3

(Dandelion Gum is out now on Graveface)

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