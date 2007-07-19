Constantines recording new album, destroying lives



Photo by David Greenwald ( more here )

The Constantines are heading to the studio in August to record album #4. When I saw them live in 2004, they pretty much melted my face, my brain, and anything in the vicinity that was capable of melting -- and that was at 1 in the afternoon. Having found the 2002 video below, I wish I'd gotten to see them even earlier. As much as I liked Tournament of Hearts, let's hope the new stuff sounds as monstrous and unstoppable as the old stuff.

The Constantines - "Nighttime, Anytime, It's All Right": mp3

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