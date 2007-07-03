Cuban Linx #18



The Clientele (more here) / photo by David Greenwald

The Cokemachineglow Halfstravaganza -- our mid-year best-of -- is up. I wrote about the Clientele and Andrew Bird (as if I haven't done that enough already, right?).

Hy Zaret, the lyricist behind "Unchained Melody" -- in my humble opinion, one of the best songs ever, if not the best -- has passed away, the New York Times reports. He was 99.

Josh Rouse talks to An Aquarium Drunkard about living in Spain as part of AD's new "Off the Record" series.

David Bazan, formerly Pedro the Lion, is on Daytrotter this week, playing a couple unreleased tracks.

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.