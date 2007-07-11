Cuban Linx #21: On the radio with the Sea and Cake



The Sea and Cake / Photo by David Greenwald (more here)



UCLAradio.com's Laura Katz will interview Sea and Cake frontman Sam Prekop today on her show between 2:30 and 4 p.m. PST. You can listen right here.

Gorilla Vs. Bear has some excellent-as-usual tracks from Grizzly Bear's KEXP Pop Sessions.

Lastly, I missed the Veils' recent Spaceland performance back in L.A., but our pals over at Ground Control caught the show and took some solid photos.

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.