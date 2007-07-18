Cuban Linx #22: IM IN UR RSS, REPORTING UR LINX



photo by i can has cheezburger?



Time, awesomely, writes about lolcats and manages to use the word "fecundity."

It's rare that I stumble upon an MP3 blog whose prose is as captivating as the search -- the neverending hunt! -- for songs I haven't heard yet. Song, By Toad is that blog.

An Aquarium Drunkard has posted a stunning recording of Ryan Adams' June 3 concert at La Maroquinerie, France. As someone who's seen the guy's hit-and-miss live show - and has an extensive bootleg collection - this is about as on-point as he gets. The whole tour is sounding that way; every one of these new tapes makes me increasingly bummed about missing the Hiro Ballroom show. The Easy Tiger tracks come off much better live, as you can hear for yourself below.

Ryan Adams - "I Taught Myself How To Grow Old" (live): mp3

Self-promotion: I interviewed the Decemberists' Colin Meloy for EW.com and also reviewed last night's St. Vincent show.

***

Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.