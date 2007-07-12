Cuban Linx #22: St. Vincent, Being "Indie" and Michael Cera



St. Vincent / Photo by Three Pink Monkeys

Gorilla Vs. Bear premiered St. Vincent's breathtaking cover of Jackson Browne/Nico's "These Days" this week. Having just had the pleasure of interviewing her on Tuesday, I can only exhort you to watch the video and feel your heart melt.

St. Vincent - "These Days": mp3

The Guardian offers a UK perspective on the changing nature of it means to be "indie."

Michael Cera -- who you may know as George Michael from Arrested Development -- speaks to the New York Times about his web-only series Clark and Michael. You can watch the show here.

Got a favorite love song? Let us know on our reader poll.

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself.