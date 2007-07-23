Cuban Linx #23: Heatmiser, Easy Tiger and JAXart

Heatmiser, Elliott Smith's old band, has a MySpace. Don't miss hearing classics such as "Antonio Carlos Jobim" and "Plainclothes Man."

Elliott Smith - "Antonio Carlos Jobim" (live Heatmiser cover): mp3

I Am Fuel, You Are Friends has some Easy Tiger alternate takes from the bonus DVD.

Joining the ever-growing "L.A. music bloggers with record labels" club (An Aquarium who?), Rock Insider's JAX has started JAXart. The first release will be the Valley Arena's "Kick at the Ceiling" 7", which you can hear at the aforementioned link.

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.