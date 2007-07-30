Demos: Ben Folds - 1990 Solo Demo



Photo by chenmeister64

(Update: The mp3 links are down.)

It's been quite some time since I've written about Ben Folds, but the guy (and his old band, Ben Folds Five) has lost none of my esteem. Okay, maybe a little bit of my esteem. But the old records still hold up; all three of the BFF (probably the most apt acronym evs) albums remain flat-out great. So it's with great joy that I can share with you Folds' pre-Five demos, many of which ended up re-done on the group's various recordings. His voice is a little rough, but all the elements of the band's future greatness are there: the unchained melodies, the blankets of harmony, the punk-rock humor and vivacity.

Ben Folds - 1990 Solo Demo

1. Best Imitation of Myself: mp3

2. Kalamazoo: mp3

3. Uncle Walter: mp3

4. Clueless: mp3

5. My Dog: mp3

6. Fair: mp3

7. Burning: mp3

8. Video: mp3

9. Jackson Cannery: mp3

10. Tom & Mary: mp3

11. Half Asleep: mp3

12. Situation: mp3

13. Underground: mp3

14. Emaline: mp3

15. Lydian Song: mp3

16. Sports and Wine: mp3

17. Where's Bohemia: mp3

18. I Paid My Money: mp3

Previously: The Long, Slow Descent of Mr. Ben Folds

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Album versions not cutting it for you? Click below for more live bootlegs, demos and rarities.