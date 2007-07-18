Disco Eternal

Calvin Harris' album may indeed bear the title I Created Disco, but clasping high-hats and swooning strings are nowhere to be found over the length of its mostly-thrilling 55-minute runtime. Rather, the 23-year old British producer's debut takes much more from ESG and their New York Noise ilk than anything lighting up Studio 54 in its heyday.

Let me put it this way instead: In terms of 2007's EDM, let's say LCD Soundsystem is New York, Simian Mobile Disco is Florida, and Justice is Central California. This would put I Created Disco, with its sleezy-but-elegant drum machines, half-homage half-mockery lyrics, and well-distorted analog synths, somewhere in Virginia quite close to the Kentucky border.

And as they say, Virginia is for electroclash lovers.

Calvin Harris – Acceptable in the 80's

(I Created Disco is due on Almost Gold Recordings on Sept. 4)

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