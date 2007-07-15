gkla mix: Hearts Collide

Alright pirates, ninjas, monkeys and other kitsch characters, it's time for another gkla mix from yours truly. After getting things popping with a little blog house, we do a brief tour de force in new (and old) wave and finish out with a hip-hop block. You have to peep the Dream Kids track I drop on this one; it is just amazing in so many ridiculous ways. The mix runs about as short as a Diddy party in the Hamptons, clocking in at a lean 37 minutes – but it's 37 minutes of fire.

gkla – "Hearts Collide": mp3

Dream Kids – "Pixelated Face": mp3

If you dig it, check out some of my previous mixes.

Tracklist after the jump! [Continue reading...]

Tracklist: N*E*R*D – She Wants to Move (Justice remix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Dream Kids – Pixelated Face

Cut Copy – Hearts on Fire

Midnight Juggernauts – Shadows

LCD Soundsystem – Time to Get Away

2 Live Crew – Hoochie Mama

Justice vs. Trillville – Phantom Lever (Fresh Fried Fries mashup)

Simian Mobile Disco – Love

Missy Elliott vs. Les Rhythms Digitales – (Music Makes You) Lose Control

MIA – Bird Flu (Diplo Remix) If you have trouble finding any of the individual tracks, holla at ur boy.

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