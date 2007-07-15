gkla mix: Hearts Collide
Alright pirates, ninjas, monkeys and other kitsch characters, it's time for another gkla mix from yours truly. After getting things popping with a little blog house, we do a brief tour de force in new (and old) wave and finish out with a hip-hop block. You have to peep the Dream Kids track I drop on this one; it is just amazing in so many ridiculous ways. The mix runs about as short as a Diddy party in the Hamptons, clocking in at a lean 37 minutes – but it's 37 minutes of fire.
gkla – "Hearts Collide": mp3
Dream Kids – "Pixelated Face": mp3
If you dig it, check out some of my previous mixes.
Tracklist after the jump! [Continue reading...]
Tracklist:
N*E*R*D – She Wants to Move (Justice remix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Dream Kids – Pixelated Face
Cut Copy – Hearts on Fire
Midnight Juggernauts – Shadows
LCD Soundsystem – Time to Get Away
2 Live Crew – Hoochie Mama
Justice vs. Trillville – Phantom Lever (Fresh Fried Fries mashup)
Simian Mobile Disco – Love
Missy Elliott vs. Les Rhythms Digitales – (Music Makes You) Lose Control
MIA – Bird Flu (Diplo Remix)
If you have trouble finding any of the individual tracks, holla at ur boy.
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