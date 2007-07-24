Knockin' On Heaven's Door Like I'm Bob Dylan

Between the Fugees non-reunion announcement and T.I.'s "You Know What It Is," Wyclef's been popping up everywhere lately. "Gone Till November" was one of my favorite songs back in the day; it's been interesting for me as someone newer to hip-hop to go back and listen to the Fugees and put decidedly rap-less songs like this in context. It's still a great tune, and nothing beats the five-second bit where that Zimmerman guy appears just nodding knowingly as 'Clef addresses the camera.

The equally great but way more pimped-out "You Know What It Is" video after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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