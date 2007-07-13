Live: Arthurfest, Day 2
Vetiver / All photos by David Greenwald
Ah, Arthurfest. The second day was the one I was really excited about, thanks to the presence of the Olivia Tremor Control's reunion tour, and I wasn't disappointed. A "surprise" appearance by Devendra Banhart was also a pretty great moment, and of course Spoon rocked their shit like Federer on Centre Court.
Vetiver
Spoon, more Devendra and MP3s after the jump. [Continue reading...]
Dead Meadow
The Olivia Tremor Control (more photos here)
Recognize this one? Look up.
Britt Daniel of Spoon
Devendra. What a great dude. I saw him again at Coachella and he puts on quite the show.
Devendra Banhart - "Rejoicing in the Hands": mp3
Vetiver - "Aboretum": mp3
Olivia Tremor Control - "A Familiar Noise Called Train Director" (live): mp3
Previously:
Arthurfest, Day 1
Olivia Tremor Control at Arthurfest
Lavender Diamond at Arthurfest
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