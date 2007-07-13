Live: Arthurfest, Day 2



Vetiver / All photos by David Greenwald



Ah, Arthurfest. The second day was the one I was really excited about, thanks to the presence of the Olivia Tremor Control's reunion tour, and I wasn't disappointed. A "surprise" appearance by Devendra Banhart was also a pretty great moment, and of course Spoon rocked their shit like Federer on Centre Court.





Vetiver



Spoon, more Devendra and MP3s after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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