Live Recordings: Thom Yorke @ The Bridge School Benefit, 10.27.02



photo by miloszhabura

As promised, here's the excellent second night from Thom Yorke's Bridge School shows back in 2002. Don't miss the first half. Rumor has it that Radiohead is finishing up mastering LP 7 in New York right now; hopefully somebody will hand them a fat record deal so we can hear the damn thing before 2008.

Thom Yorke - Bridge School Benefit, Night 2 - 10.27.02

Download .zip (link removed) | mirror

1. Intro

2. Street Spirit

3. Morning Bell

4. Nice Dream

5. I Might Be Wrong

6. Sail to the Moon

7. Like Spinning Plates

8. True Love Waits

9. Paranoid Android

Related: Thom York at the Bridge School Benefit, 10.26.02 | All Radiohead

***

Album versions not cutting it for you? Click below for more live bootlegs, demos and rarities.