Live: Spoon @ New York, 7/10/07 and 7/11/07


All photos by David Greenwald

As promised, here are my photos from last week's two Spoon shows - on Tuesday the 17th at the Union Square Virgin Megastore, and in Rockefeller Park the day after. In case you missed them, I posted a video of "The Underdog" here and reviewed the show here.

More after the jump! [Continue reading...]

Hey, I'd be staring too.

Spoon - "The Way We Get By": mp3

Previously: Going Ga Ga (Ga Ga Ga)

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I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more.