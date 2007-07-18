Live: Spoon @ New York, 7/10/07 and 7/11/07
All photos by David Greenwald
As promised, here are my photos from last week's two Spoon shows - on Tuesday the 17th at the Union Square Virgin Megastore, and in Rockefeller Park the day after. In case you missed them, I posted a video of "The Underdog" here and reviewed the show here.
More after the jump! [Continue reading...]
Hey, I'd be staring too.
Spoon - "The Way We Get By": mp3
Previously: Going Ga Ga (Ga Ga Ga)
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I bring my camera to shows. Click below for more.