The short version: Map of Africa sounds like LCD Soundsystem revamping Phil Collins and vintage funk and blues for the modern age.

The long version? Somebody call VICE magazine and get these guys a cover story. This record oozes sweat and sex, equal parts boozy masculine vox and evocative instrumentation. It's heavy on the irony, but like the film Hot Fuzz, it's too good to be a satire - really more of a winking homage.

Edit: Links should work now. Sorry dudes!

Map of Africa - "Map of Africa": mp3

Map of Africa - "Bone": mp3

(Get Map of Africa on vinyl now from Whatever We Want Records)

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