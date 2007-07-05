Mixtape: Sick Songs
Photo by leonorjr
I still haven't gotten a phone call about it, but I heard through the grapevine that the new Michael Moore flick is about getting sick or something. In that spirit, here are some selections organized around the theme of illness.
Boris - Vomitself
A glacial epic from the Japanese sludge-rockers' magnum opus of glacial epics, 1998's Amplifier Worship
Madvillain - Sickfit
More cut-and-paste hip-hop mastery from Madlib, this one from 2004's dizzying Madvillainy
Iron & Wine - Fever Dream
Our Endless Numbered Days had a lot of fans, but this track had its detractors. Not me, though; I still think it one of his finest.
MIA - Bird Flu (Diplo Remix)
Stomps and blasts like only a Diplo/MIA collab can.
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