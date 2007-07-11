New new wave: Midnight Juggernauts

Even though Aussie duo-cum-trio Midnight Juggernauts haven't crossed the Pacific yet to tour the States, you might say they're already making waves, having appeared on the seminal Kitsune Maison comps and on Cut Copy's Fabric set. Rocking a stylized neo-new wave chic (is that what "nu rave" is?), the Juggers qua band bring a rich and glassy up-tempo melancholy not wholly unlike New Order, while as producers they brighten up others' tunes with thick, distorted bass synths and sparkling high-hat clasps. I'm not afraid to say that their remix (really, more like a reconceptualization) of Dragonette's "I Get Around" mightily trumps the original – no easy feat.

Midnight Juggernauts – Shadows : mp3

Dragonette – I Get Around (Midnight Juggernauts remix) : mp3

And for comparison's sake,

Dragonette – I Get Around : mp3

Midnight Juggernauts' Siberia Records debut album Dystopia drops in their home country on August 4, though when and whether it comes out stateside remains to be seen. In the mean, look for a !!! remix coming down the pipes shortly.

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