New York Show Calendar: August 2007



The National / photo by David Greenwald (more here)

Lots of great stuff this month. My can't-miss shows are Ted Leo, the National, Camera Obscura and Feist, and I'll probably check out Badly Drawn Boy if I can get tickets. If you've never seen Daft Punk, Jesus Christ, what are you waiting for? As usual, I'll be the handsome young gentleman with the notepad scribbling frantically, so feel free to say hi.

Thursday, 8/2 - The End of the World with the Foundry Field Recordings @ Union Hall

Sunday, 8/5 - Ola Podrida @ Luna Lounge ***Cancelled - see below for Ola's next date.



Wednesday, 8/8 - Beastie Boys @ Central Park SummerStage

Thursday, 8/9 - Daft Punk @ KeySpan Park

Thursday 8/9 - Beastie Boys @ McCarren Park Pool

Friday 8/10 - Au Revoir Simone @ South Street Seaport (free!)

Sunday, 8/12 - Rufus Wainwright @ Central Park SummerStage

Sunday 8/12 - Ted Leo & The Pharmacists @ McCarren Park Pool (free!)

Tuesday 8/14 and Wednesday 8/15 - Badly Drawn Boy @ Spiegeltent

Friday 8/17 - The National @ South Street Seaport (free!)

Sunday 8/19 - Wolf Parade @ Warsaw

Tuesday, 8/21 - Jose Gonzalez @ Spiegeltent

Friday, 8/24 - Camera Obscura @ South Street Seaport (free!)

Saturday, 8/25 - Ola Podrida, Beach House and Papercuts @ Mercury Lounge

Wednesday 8/20 - Feist @ McCarren Park Pool

8/26 - Revenge of the Bookeaters (Feist, Grizzly Bear, A.C. Newman) @ Beacon Theater

Ola Podrida - "Jordanna": mp3

The National - "Fake Empire": mp3

Camera Obscura - "Let's Get Out of This Country": mp3

Also as usual, this is far from a complete listing. Check out Oh My Rockness and Brooklyn Vegan for more. Keep an eye out for the Los Angeles show calendar in the next day or so.

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