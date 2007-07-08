New York Show Calendar: July 2007
Grizzly Bear / photo by David Greenwald (more here and here)
By popular demand. As usual, this is far from a complete listing (try Brooklyn Vegan or Oh My Rockness for that). Instead, it's the shows I think are worth seeing or will be attending. I'll be at the St. Vincent show, all the South Street Seaport shows and who knows what else, I haven't bought any tickets yet.
Saturday, 7/7 - Ola Podrida @ Union Hall
Monday, 7/9 - Art Brut @ Highline Ballroom
Monday, 7/9 - Matthew Caws (of Nada Surf) @ Union Hall
Tuesday, 7/10 - Band of Horses @ Hiro Ballroom
Saturday, 7/14 - Les Savy Fav, tons of other bands @ Solar One
Monday, 7/16 - The Decemberists and Grizzly Bear @ Central Park Summerstage
Tuesday, 7/17 - Os Mutantes @ The Rose Theater
Tuesday, 7/17 - St. Vincent @ Bowery Ballroom
Tuesday, 7/17 - Shout Out Louds and Saturday Looks Good To Me @ Luna Lounge
Tuesday, 7/17 - Slint @ Webster Hall
Thursday, 7/19 - Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit @ Mercury Lounge
Thursday, 7/19 - White Blue Yellow and Clouds with Fred Thoms (of SLGTM) @ Union Hall
Friday, 7/20 - Neko Case @ Central Park Summerstage
Friday, 7/20 - Bishop Allen with Rock Plaza Central @ South Street Seaport (free!)
Saturday, 7/21 - Cadence Weapon @ Galapagos
Saturday, 7/21 - Village Voice Siren Festival feat. M.I.A., Cursive, Voxtrot, etc. @ Coney Island
Saturday 7/21 - Aimee Mann @ Warsaw
Tuesday 7/24 - The White Stripes @ Madison Square Garden (!)
Thursday 7/26 - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings @ Castle Clinton
Saturday, 7/28 - Sonic Youth playing Daydream Nation @ McCarren Park Pool
Saturday, 7/28-Sunday, 7/29 - Rock the Bells feat. Rage Against the Machine, Wu-Tang Clan, Murs, etc. @ Randall's Island
Nada Surf - "Blankest Year": mp3
Cadence Weapon - "Sharks": mp3
Neko Case - "Star Witness": mp3
Aimee Mann - "Dear John": mp3
Related: Los Angeles Show Calendar: July 2007
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