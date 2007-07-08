New York Show Calendar: July 2007



Grizzly Bear / photo by David Greenwald (more here and here)

By popular demand. As usual, this is far from a complete listing (try Brooklyn Vegan or Oh My Rockness for that). Instead, it's the shows I think are worth seeing or will be attending. I'll be at the St. Vincent show, all the South Street Seaport shows and who knows what else, I haven't bought any tickets yet.

Saturday, 7/7 - Ola Podrida @ Union Hall

Monday, 7/9 - Art Brut @ Highline Ballroom

Monday, 7/9 - Matthew Caws (of Nada Surf) @ Union Hall

Tuesday, 7/10 - Band of Horses @ Hiro Ballroom

Saturday, 7/14 - Les Savy Fav, tons of other bands @ Solar One

Monday, 7/16 - The Decemberists and Grizzly Bear @ Central Park Summerstage

Tuesday, 7/17 - Os Mutantes @ The Rose Theater

Tuesday, 7/17 - St. Vincent @ Bowery Ballroom

Tuesday, 7/17 - Shout Out Louds and Saturday Looks Good To Me @ Luna Lounge

Tuesday, 7/17 - Slint @ Webster Hall

Thursday, 7/19 - Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit @ Mercury Lounge

Thursday, 7/19 - White Blue Yellow and Clouds with Fred Thoms (of SLGTM) @ Union Hall

Friday, 7/20 - Neko Case @ Central Park Summerstage

Friday, 7/20 - Bishop Allen with Rock Plaza Central @ South Street Seaport (free!)

Saturday, 7/21 - Cadence Weapon @ Galapagos

Saturday, 7/21 - Village Voice Siren Festival feat. M.I.A., Cursive, Voxtrot, etc. @ Coney Island

Saturday 7/21 - Aimee Mann @ Warsaw

Tuesday 7/24 - The White Stripes @ Madison Square Garden (!)

Thursday 7/26 - Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings @ Castle Clinton

Saturday, 7/28 - Sonic Youth playing Daydream Nation @ McCarren Park Pool

Saturday, 7/28-Sunday, 7/29 - Rock the Bells feat. Rage Against the Machine, Wu-Tang Clan, Murs, etc. @ Randall's Island

Nada Surf - "Blankest Year": mp3

Cadence Weapon - "Sharks": mp3

Neko Case - "Star Witness": mp3

Aimee Mann - "Dear John": mp3

Related: Los Angeles Show Calendar: July 2007

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