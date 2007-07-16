Ray's Vast, Steinbeck-Loving Basement

Ray's Vast Basement plays homage-folk in the name of John Steinbeck, but don't let that bother you non-reader types. The references are subtle enough for fans (count me in that camp) to pick up but not pervasive enough to distract from a set of comfy folk tunes.

Tuneful and likeably straight-shooting, Ray's and groups like Travel by Sea are right in the middle of a humble little folk renaissance.

Ray's Vast Basement - "California's Gone": mp3

Ray's Vast Basement - "How Through Sacrifice Danny's Friends Gave a Party": mp3

(Starvation Under Orange Trees is out now on Howells Transmitter)

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