Regina's Baby



Photo by crazybobbles



Regina Spektor – piano-playing, unpredictable, irreverent Regina Spektor – winks and flutters all the way through the as-yet-unreleased “Baby Jesus,” a track where she hiccups high notes, reaches into her belly for bass and sings of believers getting to spit on non-believer’s graves. I’m a believer, Regina! Put out a new album!

Regina Spektor – “Baby Jesus” (live): mp3

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Album versions not cutting it for you? Click below for more live bootlegs, demos and rarities.