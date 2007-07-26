Ryan Adams ouevre-blogging continues! As we've discussed already, it turns out some of the accompanying extras and live performances surrounding Easy Tiger are better than the album. Except this track, for which "better" isn't the right word. Hilariously reimagined? Epic? Heavy? Anyway, if you can make it through this version's NINE PLODDING MINUTES, listen for the lines about "playing twister with our tongues" and "give ourselves some hugs," holdovers from "Hey Mrs. Lovely" - the song's original incarnation. Which makes me wonder how attached Ryan is to the new lyrics, but anyway...

Ryan Adams - "These Girls" (rock version): mp3

Check out the video of this recording on Spinner.

Previously in Adams-ville: Ryan Adams' "Off Broadway" and "Halloweenhead"; Easy Tiger Preview

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