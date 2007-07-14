This Week's Movies in L.A., 7/14/07



Courtesy of Focus Features / Stéphane Fontaine

(For those who may have missed last week's intro, this is a weekly one-stop resource for movies screening in L.A., with Rotten Tomatoes/Metacritic averages, showtimes, and more. Almost all of these movies are also either currently screening outside of L.A., or are going to be in the near future).

Talk to Me, starring Don Cheadle as iconic '60s radio personality Ralph Waldo "Petey" Greene Jr., opens this week to mostly friendly (though hardly ecstatic) reviews. Standing out is the film's music: Robert Koehler at Variety raves about the "dazzling use of Sam Cooke's classic 'A Change is Gonna Come' and both Les McCann's original and Meshell Ndegeocello's fresh cover of Gene McDaniel's immortal 'Compared to What,' which the movie turns into an anthem for Petey." Elsewhere, crazy-guy-doc Dr. Bronner's Magic Soapbox opens with a deceptively high RT score (only five reviews).

Sam Cooke - "A Change Is Gonna Come": mp3

The new Harry Potter movie is awful, even with a nice final act that vaults it above every other installment in the series save for Prisoner of Azkaban. I feel it's time we just acknowledge Azkaban as the anomaly it was, and not even consider it a part of this mostly insulting movie franchise. But on to this week's screenings...

Note: RT and MC scores frequently change. Click on the movie titles for showtimes.

HIGHEST RATED FILMS SCREENING IN L.A. (7/14-7/19) (Ed. note: Most of these movies are obviously playing outside of L.A., too.)

Avg. - RT - MC

95.5 - 96 - 95 - Ratatouille

92.5 - 97 - 88 - Once

92.0 - 95 - 89 - The Lives of Others

88.5 - 91 - 85 - Knocked Up

83.5 - 89 - 78 - Rescue Dawn

82.5 - 84 - 81 - Paprika

82.5 - 91 - 74 - Sicko

81.5 - 89 - 74 - Waitress

80.0 - 78 - 82 - Lady Chatterley

80.0 - 100 - 60 - Dr. Bronner's Magic Soapbox

This week's openings, music-related films, and special screening picks after the jump.[Continue reading...]

SPECIAL SCREENINGS: Francophiles are in luck this week: Abel Gance's canonical silent epic Napoleon at LACMA on Saturday, July 14; the even more canonical Grand Illusion, by French godfather of cinema Jean Renoir, on Wednesday, July 18 (Bastille Day) at the Aero; on Wednesday-Thursday, July 18-19, all the French interracial/political/religious dynamics you can handle with the New Beverly double of Days of Glory and The Battle of Algiers. For adventurous filmgoers, the can't miss of the week is the four-day run of three-hour mindfuck Inland Empire, by far the best film of 2006, at the Aero, Thursday, July 19, through July 22.

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