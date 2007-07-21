This Week's Movies in L.A., 7/21/07



Courtesy of Universal Pictures

(This is a weekly one-stop resource for movies screening in L.A., with Rotten Tomatoes/Metacritic averages, showtimes and more. Almost all of these movies are also either currently screening outside of L.A., or are going to be in the near future.)

Can anybody explain the use of ODB's "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" in the opening scene of Knocked Up? I love the song, and mostly liked the movie, but it was a surreal kind of moment to start things off on. (For those who haven't seen the movie, the music plays, and then you have a montage of some bros hanging out by the pool. I'm really not spoiling anything with that). Here you have a film that tries to address many of the issues surrounding sex/relationships/parenthood in 2007, and has in fact been hailed by some as speaking specifically to "this" generation, but "Shimmy Shimmy Ya" hearkens back to an entirely different age, the pre-Lewinsky and (for most) pre-Internet early/mid '90s. ODB isn't even alive anymore. It's also distinctly a New York song, while the movie takes place in sunny L.A., which during that time period was incidentally booming with all kinds of rap music dedicated specifically to smoking out and hanging with your bros and whatnot.

Ol' Dirty Bastard - "Shimmy Shimmy Ya": mp3

The week's big opening is Hairspray, doing phenomenally with critics. But the polar opposite responses to Travolta's performance recall the similarly split response to Nicholson in The Departed last year. In the long run, I think time thankfully vindicated the Nicholson-haters as right all along; I get the gut feeling I'll be siding with the Travolta-haters as well.

And before we get to this week's screenings, any adventurous filmgoers out there should consider catching Australian Aboriginal film Ten Canoes, which is getting raved up and down. I also blurbed it this week for CityBeat.

Note: RT and MC scores frequently change. Click on the movie titles for showtimes.

HIGHEST RATED FILMS SCREENING (7/20-7/26)

Avg. - RT - MC

96.0 - 96 - 96 - Ratatouille

92.5 - 97 - 88 - Once

92.0 - 95 - 89 - The Lives of Others

89.5 - 96 - 83 - Ten Canoes

88.5 - 91 - 85 - Knocked Up

87.5 - 94 - 81 - Hairspray

84.0 - 90 - 78 - Rescue Dawn

82.5 - 91 - 74 - Sicko

82.0 - 83 - 81 - Paprika

81.5 - 89 - 74 - Waitress

79.0 - 76 - 82 - Lady Chatterley

This week's openings, music-related films, and special screening picks after the jump.[Continue reading...]

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