This Week's Movies in L.A., 7/28/07



Aberration Films

(This is a weekly one-stop resource for movies screening in L.A., with Rotten Tomatoes/Metacritic averages, showtimes and more. Almost all of these movies are also either currently screening outside of L.A., or are going to be in the near future.)

Despite arriving in the shadow of several other recent punk documentaries, Susan Dynner's Punk's Not Dead opens this week to fairly widespread praise. The movie is said to trace the genre's three decades of history, with rare performance clips and interviews along the way, before ultimately settling on the topic of commercialization in the form of Good Charlotte, Hot Topic, et alia (and hopefully answering the inevitable question to such an angle: "um... and?").

Speaking of punk docs, I'm particularly looking forward to Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten, which got great buzz at Sundance and is due out in November, last I heard. I'll readily admit I don't know the first thing about punk, but any idiot can tell you London Calling = pop masterpiece.

The Clash - "Clampdown": mp3

Also opening to glowing reviews are The Simpsons Movie and The Real Dirt on Farmer John, which by most accounts is easily among the best documentaries so far this year.

HIGHEST RATED FILMS SCREENING (7/27-8/2)

Note: RT and MC scores frequently change. Click on the movie titles for showtimes.

Avg. - RT - MC

96.0 - 96 - 96 - Ratatouille

92.5 - 97 - 88 - Once

92.0 - 95 - 89 - The Lives of Others

88.5 - 91 - 85 - Knocked Up

87.0 - 93 - 81 - Hairspray

84.5 - 88 - 81 - The Simpsons Movie

84.0 - 90 - 78 - Rescue Dawn

83.5 - 89 - 78 - The Real Dirt on Farmer John

83.0 - 92 - 74 - Sicko

81.5 - 89 - 74 - Waitress

79.5 - 82 - 77 - Grindhouse

78.0 - 75 - 81 - Lady Chatterley

78.0 - 82 - 74 - I Have Never Forgotten You

This week's openings, music-related films, and special screening picks after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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