This Week's Movies in L.A., 7/7/07

(Editor's note: Alfred Lee is a former co-worker of mine at the Daily Bruin, where he covered the film beat and helped introduce me to hip-hop. He's currently the calendar editor at rising alt-weekly LA CityBeat and a borderline obsessive Animal Collective fan. Please give him a warm welcome to The Rawking Refuses To Stop!, and enjoy this, the first of what will hopefully be many future posts.)

My friends are frequently asking me what movies are out worth seeing. This is totally understandable - not because I have any idea what I'm talking about, but because it's chaotic out there in the world of criticism. So, who cares what I think: below is a one-stop shortcut for anybody in the greater L.A. area interested in movies (they've been ranked by the average taken between their sometimes wildly different Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic scores). I hope this helps those who think "I wonder what I should go see tonight" and check out Rotten Tomatoes or, god forbid, the LA Times website, then just get a hell of a lot more confused.

Note: RT and MC scores frequently change. This is just meant to provide a quick snapshot each week. Click on the movie titles for showtimes.

HIGHEST RATED FILMS SCREENING IN L.A. (7/7-7/12) (Ed. note: Most of these movies are obviously playing outside of L.A., too.)

Avg. - RT - MC

95.5 - 96 - 95 - Ratatouille

92.5 - 97 - 88 - Once

92.0 - 95 - 89 - The Lives of Others

89.0 - 92 - 85 - Knocked Up

85.5 - 88 - 83 - Manufactured Landscapes

83.5 - 86 - 81 - Paprika

82.5 - 91 - 74 - Sicko

81.5 - 87 - 76 - Rescue Dawn

81.5 - 89 - 74 - Waitress

78.5 - 85 - 72 - Strike

Once OST - "Falling Slowly": mp3

Once OST - "When Your Mind's Made Up": mp3

This week's openings, music-related films, and the special screening of the week after the jump. [Continue reading...]

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Click below for more Film & Television.