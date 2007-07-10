This Week's Recommended Releases, 7/10



Photo by David Greenwald

Big day, fellas. Big day. I have to go with Spoon, my AOTY frontrunner, as the #1 pick - I've written about why here and here. But as far as "Super Tuesdays" go, this one's the best in as long as I can remember. I'll also recommend St. Vincent - Marry Me (which I wrote about here) and Justice - †. Even the Interpol album is pretty good, but if you can only buy one album this week, go with the dudes named after a utensil.

Spoon - "The Underdog": mp3

St. Vincent - "Now. Now.": mp3

And my favorite track from the Justice record (and the one drawing the most ire, thanks to its cheeky singer):

Justice - "The Party (ft. Uffie)": mp3

(These albums are out today on Merge, Beggars Banquet and Ed Banger, respectively)

Previously: Last week's recommendations

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