This Week's Recommended Releases, 7/3/07
Photo by Emerging
Pretty slim pickings the week before the June 10 flood. Raising the Fawn's Slight of Hand is the most notable disc, and I didn't even know it was coming out until Stereogum mentioned it last week. The noisy Broken Social Scene offshoot's latest album is, the band claims, their most poppy and accessible -- I don't know if I quite agree with that, but it's certainly good.
Raising the Fawn - "River of Gold": mp3
EDIT: (Sleight of Hand is out July 17 on Sonic Unyon)
Last week: Recommended Releases, 6/26/07
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