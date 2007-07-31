This Week's Recommended Releases, 7/31



Magnolia Electric Co. / photo by hlima

Save your money this week, dudes - I haven't heard the Common album yet, but as far as I know, nothing else of interest is due today. Next week we get the Magnolia Electric Co. Sojourner box set, which is pretty fantastic from what I've heard so far - check back next week for a full review, and hold onto that $20. In the meantime, check out the Songs: Ohia Magnolia Electric Co. demos and get excited.

Songs: Ohia - "Long Dark Blues" (demo): mp3

Previously: Last week's recommended releases



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Album versions not cutting it for you? Click below for more live bootlegs, demos and rarities.