Tonight in L.A.: Daft Punk

Like you need a reminder. The robot DJs are playing at the Sports Arena. Read our review of the band's new film, Electroma, here and definitely don't miss Alfred's CityBeat piece on how this is truly the summer of Daft Punk.

Daft Punk - "One More Time": mp3

Here are the rest of the band's U.S. dates:

7/27/07 - Greek Theater, Berkeley, CA

7/29/07 - WaMu Theater at Qwest Field Events Center, Seattle WA

7/31/07 - Red Rocks Ampitheatre, Molson, CO

8/09/07 - KeySpan Park, Brooklyn, NY

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Click below for more Tour Dates or visit the July Show Calendar for a full listing of this month's Los Angeles concerts.