Tonight in L.A.: Flight of the Conchords



Courtesy of HBO



Peep the MySpace and watch these guys in action if you weren't planning on going to this. Wish I could be there, but I guess I'll just have to watch them on TV. They're playing the El Rey.

Flight of the Conchords - "K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Part A": mp3

Flight of the Conchords - "K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Part B": mp3

Previously: Flight of the Conchords: Flying High in the Friendly Skies

(For more L.A. shows, visit the July Show Calendar)

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