Tonight in L.A.: Jon Brion



Photo by David Greenwald (more here)

Dude's playing tomorrow, too. Both shows are at Largo. Reservations are probably full already, but get there early enough (I recommend arriving no later than 7, and honestly you'll probably want to show up even earlier if you can) and you should be able to get a seat at the bar. In other news, Spoon's Britt Daniel was just interviewed by the AV Club and discussed Brion's involvement in current Rawkblog AOTY Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga.

Jon Brion - "Knock Yourself Out": mp3

(Looking for more on Jon? Check out Fairfax Avenue, a blog that's probably the definitive JB resource.)

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