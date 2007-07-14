Visions of Bob Dylan

A scene with Cate Blanchett (as his Bobness) and David Cross as Allen Ginsberg from the forthcoming I'm Not There just leaked. Cross is his usual hilarious self and Blanchett is pretty amusing sucking down a cigarette and trying to pull off Dylan's vocal mannerisms. With David Cross in the picture, presumably the humor is intentional; either way, the movie (which features multiple actors in the Dylan role) looks to be a pretty surreal little film.

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