2007 Catch-Up: Boris and Michio Kurihara

Rainbow is as colorful as the name suggests, a grungy, beautiful psych record from Boris, the prolific Japanese adjective-metal band. Kurihara's solos are frantic and impressive, but it's the famously heavy band's lighter, surprisingly pretty approach to these songs that really makes this worth hearing. The first time it hit my ears, I thought it sounded like Akron/Family gone electric. I'm running out of descriptors, but here's one more: "ethereal."

Boris and Michio Kurihara - "Rafflesia": mp3

(Rainbow is out now on Drag City)

Previously in 2007 Catch-Up: Dinosaur Jr

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