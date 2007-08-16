You know it's a good year when Wes Anderson and Michel Gondry are making movies. Gondry's latest is called Be Kind Rewind and judging by this unbelievable trailer, it'll be the first role to properly utilize Jack Black since School of Rock. And that shit was for kids! The film is out December 21, 2007.

Having posted a new Rogue Wave jam yesterday, it seems appropriate to refresh your memory on this fittingly named track:

Rogue Wave - "Be Kind + Rewind": mp3

***

Click below for more Film and Television.